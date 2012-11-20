New Online Casino in Malaysia

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- 9Crown.com, an online casino is now being launched in Malaysia. 9Crown.com offers various online casino games with up to 20% bonus such as roulette, blackjack, slot games and more. It also provides users instant deposits and withdrawals.



Online casinos have become a popular alternative to actual casinos. People can enjoy playing the same games without having to go to the actual venues. They can do this from the comfort of their own homes.



Online casinos allow people to play with people from different parts of the world. They can enjoy socializing and meeting new people through playing poker games and online football betting in websites like these. People don’t even have to dress up compared to when they go to the actual casinos.



9Crown.com has a wide range of gaming products for customers to choose from. Their website has everything customers need to enjoy playing online casino games. Customers are number one on their priority list.



9Crown.com is also backed up by three established gaming companies – 855bet, AFB88 and WinningFT. With these established companies, customers do not have to worry about collecting their winnings since their winnings are all guaranteed. The website also has a counter for direct cash withdrawals.



Now anyone who enjoys playing online casino games can have a better online casino gaming experience with 9Crown.com. Players who want to play can start playing and winning at www.9crown.com.



About 9Crown.com

9Crown.com is a newly launched online casino in Malaysia that offers a wide variety of gaming products and partnered with established gaming companies. For more information, contact Shirlyn at cs@9crown.com or +603-27884798.