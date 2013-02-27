New Online Community to Help People During a Divorce

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Divorce can be very stressful time in a person’s life. Learning to cope with this change and the issues that come along can be hard. It is best to share concerns and look for support from people who understand this issue and are going through the similar ordeals.



MyDivorceRecovery911 is one such website that will provide people who are going through a divorce or already divorced, all the resources they would need to help cope with all the aspects of divorce. This website is an online community of people who would like to share and discuss the issues they are facing and try to find a solution for their problems with people who are going through the same phase in life. The most important factors of this type of forum is to create a feeling of emotional support for people to help them recover.



MyDivorceRecovery911, is offering a reduced subscription fee of $5.97 until March 1, 2013. This will allow an individual access to the private forums and a copy of “Stop Crying During Divorce” which itself is of $49 value. These forums are for members only, this step has been taken to ensure the privacy of their members, to maintain the best experience possible for their members, and they can be assured that their information will not be sold. This website also provides articles on how to cope and deal with a divorce, and members can also choose to receive daily words of wisdom through email to keep their spirits up.



Ultimately in the future there are plans to introduce live group chat sessions with counselors, but for now members can pay an additional fee to have access to additional professionals through JustAnswer and LivePerson. Similar to this a financial course will offer on this site which will be accessible after payment of additional fee and no outside participants will be allowed due to the sensitivity of the subject matter.



Members can feel an ease when discussing their problems with similar people at the site, they can learn to cope, grow and recover from the divorce with the support that they will find on My Divorce Recovery 911.



To learn more about this forum, register to be a member for the reduced price of $5.97 till March 1, 2013 and to learn about other membership plans visit: http://mydivorcerecovery911.com/ and start the recovery process!



Media Contact:

MyDivorceRecovery911

Indianapolis, IN 46214

317-376-4476

http://mydivorcerecovery911.com/