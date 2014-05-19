New Online Directory Gives Searchers One Place to Find Businesses and Related Information

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Looking for a specific business in a community and can’t think of the name? Have no fear. Wezipcode.com is a new online directory to bring local companies and customers together with ease.



Not only that, but business owners can stand out from their competitors. For just $59.99, a business owner can “own” their zip code. They’ll receive an enhanced profile that boost the business to the top of the results page. This deal is one that can’t be beat – Wezipcode.com’s competitors charge upwards of $600 for the same package.



This directory is designed to help small business owners grow, offering exposure and a piece of the market without breaking a business owner’s bank. The features described above make it possible for a small business – from a beauty shop to a carpenter- to gain effective marketing and exposure at an affordable price.



Business owners can add their companies and coupons to advertise their local specials into the database as well. For those business owners, this online directory presents an opportunity for local advertising targeted to specific regions.



Want to find a specific restaurant but can’t remember the name? Use wezipcode’s category search. This search method allows visitors to look for restaurants, automotive businesses, for medical and health facilities, legal services, even building and construction builders and contractors. Curious about what services are in the local area? Search by zip code.



In Florida alone, there are more than 820,000 businesses are included in the directory, according to the new website for local search information. If businesses offer online savings or certificates, users can easily clip coupons to take advantage of these local advertising deals.



The Florida-based company offers a web site for local search that allows customers to quickly and easily find the services and businesses they are interested in. If customers don’t find useful information when they conduct a search, web site visitors have the option to add the information for that business.



Visitors can find all of the local businesses within a specific category when they use the category search. The search will bring up a map that shows each of those businesses. Clicking a business name will bring up the company’s profile page, including a map of the business location, the company’s contact information and any reviews that may have been published by customers. Users have the opportunity to rate local businesses and must register with wezipcode.com in order to do so.



Customers can leave single, public reviews for their local businesses and help to spread the word. Wezipcode.com does have content guidelines that customer reviews must meet, or reviews may not be published online.



About wezipcode.com

This search platform was designed to provide an opportunity for business owners to stand out from their competition and make it easier for community members to find and use local companies. For more information or to try this directory out, visit https://www.wezipcode.com/.