New Online Full-Color Printing Service, No. 1 Print & Sign Announces Major Introductory Promotions

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- To celebrate the launch of the new online full color printing business No.1 Print & Sign, Owner Justin Krenicki is offering an introductory promotion special of 5,000 business cards for $99 or 20 percent off on any first purchase. No1Print.com is a full-service, online commercial printing and graphics company specializing in full color printing of business cards, flyers, postcards, signs, banners, and more.



With the ever-present marketing needs of today’s fast paced small and medium business world, nothing beats the trifecta of quality, economy and speed. No. 1 Print & Sign has formed its business model around that need and perspective. The family-owned business services the full color needs of entrepreneurs, small businesses, and organizations nationwide from concept to completion. “We operate entirely online to keep costs low and pass the savings on to our customers,” said No1Print.com Owner Justin Krenicki. “We pride ourselves on an ability to produce anything for our clients with speed, quality, economy and customer service that is second to none.”



In celebration of the business’s launch, No1Print.com is offering 5,000 business cards for $99 shipped, or a 20 percent discount on any customer’s first purchase. The new startup can provide everything from Business Cards, Brochures, Letterhead and Post Cards to Yard Signs, Magnetic Signs, Vinyl Banners and much more. All printing is done in vibrant, full color on the highest quality paper stocks using the latest state-of-the-art digital equipment and processes.



No. 1 Print & Sign offers a low-cost, professional layout and design service available at a flat rate of $50 per each item ordered regardless of size or item type. Their graphic designers work one-on-one via the Internet to create the customer’s perfect design. “Normally, we'll work up several ideas for customers to choose from and provide unlimited revisions so that we can get it just right, and then we take it from there,” said Krenicki.



The wide selection of online printing products, such as Door Hangers, CD and DVD Covers and much more on their website represents only a fraction of the possible item types, sizes, styles and quantities available. Since they can print just about anything, customers need only contact them toll free or online for almost infinite options and quotes. For more information, please visit http://www.no1print.com



About No. 1 Print & Sign

The online print shop specializes in low-cost, high-quality, full color printing for business cards, postcards, flyers, signs, banners, magnets, and much more. The top choice “guerrilla marketing” shop’s in-house graphic artists work online one-on-one with clients and utilize the latest tools and techniques to quickly produce high impact low-cost marketing solutions. With personalized service that is second to none, No1Print.com serves the needs of entrepreneurs, professionals, businesses, and organizations nationwide with quality, economy and speed.