New Online Guide Explains the Importance of Wedding Day Public Liability Insurance

Every couple dreams of the day they will join their lives in marriage, from the venue selection and the gorgeous flowers to their stylish attire and the number of guests who will attend. But along with the fun and joyful part of planning a wedding, couples need to consider the potential for issues to arise on their big day.



Most weddings include a large number of details and vendors to coordinate, including photographers, musicians, wedding cake specialists, caterers and more. If one of these should fail to show up or work out, it can heavily impact the outcome of a bride and groom’s special day. Even worse, if property is damaged at a venue or a guest gets injured, the couple is typically responsible for any costs incurred.



Public liability insurance can be purchased to further protect a couple in the event a wedding day situation occurs. But it is essential to understand what cover is provided by public liability insurance and how much should be purchased.



The new PublicLiabilityInsurance.org informational guide helps engaged couples understand the different types of public liability insurance available and how it can assist them on their big day. It also discusses the necessity of these policies, especially for certain venues.



According to PublicLiabilityInsurance.org, “Some wedding venues will not allow you to hire them unless you take out a public liability insurance policy for the day. These policies can range from an astonishing £2m to £5m worth of insurance and are likely to be more relevant if you hire a National Trust venue to hold your wedding.”



The guide says there is a large variation in the cover and features offered by the 101 different wedding insurance products. Therefore, it is important to thoroughly research each policy prior to committing.



