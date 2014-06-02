New Online Guide to Cure Hemorrhoids, Hemorrhoids.com Is Launched

Monterey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Hemorrhoids, commonly known as Piles is a condition that affects blood vessels located in the smooth muscles of the walls of the rectum and anus. Hemorrhoids become an issue of concern only when there is swelling and discomfort, causing itching, pain and bleeding.



The symptoms of Hemorrhoids manifest only when there is an increase in the pressure in the blood vessels that constitute that part of the body. This causes swelling and blood fills up the affected area. The main cause for Hemorrhoids can be due to a low fibre diet. Decrease of fibre intake leads to constricted bowel movement, causing the person to exert more pressure when clearing their bowels. Additionally, pregnancy is another common cause of this. Obesity, Diarrhoea, some types of cancer and injuries are other risk factors for developing Hemorrhoids.



A variety of treatments and cure are available for resolving this condition. http://www.hemorrhoids.com-page1.com provides an array of treatment options for the condition. Hemorrhoids is a debilitating disorder and causes a great amount of discomfort. Thereby, it is highly necessary to seek a cure for it. Some of the treatment medicines featured on www.hemorrhoids.com-page1.com are Proteque Intensive Therapeutic Skin Protection Lotion, Forces of Nature Hemorrhoid Control Pills and herbal remedies like Fargelin pills made of Plum flower. The website also lists several products like Carmichael CT- 580 which is an orthopaedic mesh black, executive chair that reduces pressure to the spine, tail bone, prostate and pelvic floor area and car cushions like Blue Shine cooling or heating cushions.



Fargelin Pills come in a bottle of 36 high strength tablets, which is an improved recipe from its predecessor. It is made from high quality ingredients from China, which have been scientifically proven to be in tandem with Chinese herbal practices. Apart from acting as a natural anaesthetic to ease bowel movements, it also lubricates the sensitive passage ways and restores normal blood flow to the rectal area. Not only this, it also repairs and accelerates the healing process of torn or damaged tissue.



About Hemorrhoids

Hemorrhoids.com-page1.com provides an array of treatment options for resolving hemorrhoids. `All the products listed on the website can be ordered via Amazon.com. They are offered at the lowest prices and include free shipping. For more information about the different products available to cure hemorrhoids, visit http://www.hemorrhoids.com.-page1.com



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Website: http://www.hemorrhoids.com-page1.com

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