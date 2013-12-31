New Online Health Program IC Medicals Is Developed by DST Foundation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- DST Foundation, an international team of scientists, doctors, and managers, recently announced the launch of its new health program, Informational Copies of Medicals (IC Medicals). The new program will use informational copies of remedies to create cheap and accessible medicines with no side effects and contraindications.



IC Medicals is an alternative and supplemental remedy that is to be used in addition to existing methods of treatment. The technology was developed based on the observed phenomena: all substances have their unique properties and every substance is energy that is structured in a certain order. By putting a substance in water and making a number of dilutions to the extent where not a single molecule of the substance is left in water, this water will still have properties different from normal water.



Scientists refer to this as “memory of water,” or the ability of water to keep the information of the substance with which it interacted. By using this technology, the user can transmit informational emissions of the substance to a temporary holder using an external electromagnetic field. A consumer can choose the preparation on a website, “download” the remedy, and have the informational copy of the chosen remedy transferred to their computer.



According to the IC Medicals information page, IC Medicals offers several advantages over chemical preparations: it is always available, affordable, and safe for the body. The new form of medicals is also effective: in clinical observations of 4,501 patients who used the remedy, 91 percent of the treatments had a positive effect. Informational copies do not provide instantaneous results, so by using it, patents can gradually decrease the dosage of the original preparation.



DST Foundation’s analysis of its doctors’ reports have shown that IC Medicals has been most effective in treating diseases such as peptic ulcers, gall bladder polyposis, hyperglycemia, high blood pressure, vegetovascular dystonia, and acute viral infections and their prophylaxis.



At this time, DST Foundation is accepting donations to fund its IC Medicals project through its Indiegogo page. The foundation is also open for partnership with investors, businesspeople, doctors, and scientists.



Individuals interested in learning more about DST Foundation and its creation can visit the company’s website for more information. Customers can also subscribe to DST Foundation’s Twitter account for frequent updates from the team.



About DST Foundation

DST Foundation is an international team of scientists, doctors, and managers. For the past five years, the team has been working on the technology of large-scale usage of informational copies—or emissions—of remedies called IC Emissions. DST Foundation has presented its findings at many international conferences in the USA, Italy, Switzerland, Ukraine, Germany, Russia, and Bulgaria. For more information, please visit http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ic-medicals-download-your-remedy-from-the-internet