New Online Hotel Guide in Stockholm, Sweden Launches to Help Travelers Find Their Top Destination

Vastra Gotaland, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Covered with green forests and lush lakes, Sweden is one of Northern Europe’s most beautiful countries. Featuring a number of amusement parks, zoos, superior hiking trails, sprawling beaches and skiing in the winter, the country offers a wide range of activities in a breathtaking environment.



Filled with rich history and culture, Stockholm is one of the most popular cities in Sweden. Given its gorgeous vistas and variety of areas and districts, each year visitors from around the world choose Stockholm as their ultimate vacation destination.



But with more than a hundred hotels to choose from and a variety of areas to visit, it can be difficult to know where to stay.



Travelers can now turn to the recently launched site HotelStockholm24.com to find their best-suited and best-priced hotel. The new online hotel guide in Stockholm, Sweden lists more than 130 hotels in Stockholm, all categorized in districts to allow visitors to quickly locate a hotel in the area they are interested in staying. The site also provides a star rating and price for each hotel Stockholm to further assist travelers in selecting their top destination.



Whether interested in hotels in Stockholm City Centre, Old Town, Ostermalm, Sodermalm, Vasastan, Kungsholmen, Solna, or hotels at Arlanda Airport or near the Trainstation, HotelStockholm24.com helps travelers find the hotel in the area of their choice and that works within their budget.



According to the International hotelguide for Stockholm, “HotelStockholm24 knows the city of Stockholm very well and understands how, as a guest, it can be hard to know where to stay. To make it easier for travelers to see exactly where hotels are located and find the best deal, we have developed a comprehensive list of all of the hotels located in Stockholm, sorted by area, star rating and price.”



Additionally, the site helps travelers find the most affordable hotels by linking every hotel to two booking agents. This allows people to see who is offering the best rate based on their specific travel dates and requirements.



Site visitors can begin their hotel search by either selecting the area within Stockholm they would like to stay or by entering their travel dates. HotelStockholm24 provides detailed information about each hotel, along with a selection of images to give travelers a good overview and feel for the destination.



To find the ultimate hotel in Stockholm or for more information, visit http://www.hotelstockholm24.com



About Turneround

Turneround developed HotelStockholm24, as well a number of other travel sites. Turneround is a company that specializes in building hotel guides with the traveler in focus. The company’s goal is to provide the best guides on the net for Sweden and nearby countries.