New Online Indoors Bicycle Storage Center Opens This Month

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Bikeracksforgaragehq.com, a new, Irish owned online store has successfully launched this month. Owned by Seven7Media, a Dublin based online retail company, the store affers a wide variety of indoor bicycle storage solutions. The company aims to deliver the best home and garage bicycle organization solutions to homeowners in the US.



"My vision for Bike Racks HQ is to deliver not only great products from Gear Up, our main partner but also offer advice to our customers on how to get the most out of their space, keep their equipment safe and secure. One of the key aspects of the new web shop is the ability for our customers to share their tips and stories on how our products have helped them organizing their storage better." - said Pawel Grabowski, the owner of Seven7Media.



Currently the website offers four types of bike racks, floor to ceiling ones, wall mounted bike racks, freestanding solutions and ceiling hoists. All solutions offered are ideal for home, office or garage, however the company has plans to expand to other lines of products including bike racks for cars and bicycle accessories in the near future.



About Bike Racks for Garage HQ

Bike Racks for Garage HQ is a new online store offering various indoor bicycle storage solutions from Gear Up. http://bikeracksforgaragehq.com