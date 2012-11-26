New Online JV Launch Calendar Lets You Find Affiliates and Get JV Partners for Your Products

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The success of an information marketing product or software often comes down to the product vendor's ability to attract affiliates and joint venture (JV) partners. JVLaunchCalendar.com, a leading affiliate promotion calendar that connects affiliates with upcoming ClickBank and Warrior Special Offer (WSO) product launches, today announced that all submissions are free to product vendors.



Bill Guthrie, co-owner of JVLaunchCalendar.com, said making the submissions free gives product and software vendors a better chance to attract quality affiliate and JV partners.



"The most common question I get from new information product owners and software developers is about how to get affiliates and joint venture partners for their products," said Guthrie. "My partner Jason Keith and I decided to launch JVLaunchCalendar.com as a free and easy way for ClickBank and WSO product vendors to get JVs and affiliates by posting their product launches on our calendar."



Guthrie said there are no current plans to ever charge for launch submissions to the site.



"Our goal is to keep launch submissions 100 percent free for product vendors," said Guthrie. "We also offer free launch email alerts for affiliates looking to promote high quality product launches."



According to Guthrie, product vendors can get a higher level of exposure by purchasing advertising and sponsorship packages on the site.



"We have a lot of really attractive advertising options for product vendors who want even more affiliate exposure for their launches," said Guthrie. "We have homepage banner ads, site sponsorships plus other great promotional strategies."



About JVLaunchCalendar.com

JVLaunchCalendar.com debuted in 2012 as a resource to connect ClickBank and WSO product vendors and with affiliate marketers. The website features the most in-depth calendar of upcoming launches categorized by affiliate network. Affiliates can sign up for daily email alerts of upcoming launches. To learn more, go to http://JVLaunchCalendar.com



Contact:

Jason Keith

Opportunity Marketers

Dallas, Texas

http://OpportunityMarketers.com

jason@opportunitymarketers.com