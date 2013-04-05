New Online Magazine Targets Baby Boomers

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Scan newsstands and magazine racks and you will likely see that the majority of the magazines available cater to a very specific group. Young, active and beautiful seems to be all that exists in the world, according to the magazines, anyway.



For some, it is all well and good, but for the Baby Boomer generation, there is something lacking in these magazines. Robin Roberson has taken steps to fix this problem.



“It offers engaging and insightful information on a wide variety of current topics for people in the baby boomer age group," said Roberson of BoomerBuzzMagazine.com.



Focusing on a variety of topics of interest to Baby Boomers and their specific generation, the magazine has all sorts of news and articles of interest to the members of this generation.



Each month, BoomerBuzzMagazine.com spotlights specific areas of interest to Baby Boomers. The informational website portal highlights Top News, Featured Articles and Travel Tips. In The Spotlight talks about issues, the arts and veterans.



“Firstly and foremost, we want our readers to be informed and aware. This is why we offer such a large array of topics that focus on these latter years. Of course, it is not all about boring or bland information,” Roberson added.



Recommendations for travel, vacations and retirement activities designed with the Baby Boomer in mind focus on health, active lifestyles and enjoying life.



“It’s exciting to have people gravitate to a site that caters to this stage of living life to the fullest,” Roberson added.



For additional information on BoomerBuzzMagazine.com or to read the current issue, visit http://www.boomerbuzzmagazine.com



