New Online Platform for Psychic Phone Readings

West Hartford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Oracle Avenue is a less than a year old website with psychic advisors offering psychic readings by phone with an advanced communications platform.



The website is owned by a young entrepreneur named Marco Carvalho who has recently started to offer free psychic phone readings to new members of Oracle Avenue in order to spread the word about his platform. “I want to grow the site, the brand, into what it’s destined to be. Not just a quality source for spiritual guidance but a sanctuary, resource, community…” says Carvalho.



Carvalho’s website, Oracle Avenue, claims to host expert psychics, psychic mediums, and clairvoyant psychics who can provide customers with a psychic reading over the phone. When customers visit the website they are able to browse through a directory of psychic advisors and use the communications platform to notify a psychic advisor that they are interested in a psychic reading. New members are provided with a $15 credit upon signing up, which they are able to use towards a psychic reading. The average charge for a psychic reading is $2.99 per minute, and so the average free reading is 5 minutes.



This website does not offer psychic readings by email or by chat. The main focus of Oracle Avenue is to implement their advanced communications system, which is telephone based. Early customer reviews are mostly positive, with a high quality system for choosing psychic advisors adding to high rates of customer satisfaction. One user review claims that the free psychic reading she received was “Exceptionally gifted... amazing reading given to me. Such accuracy and deep insight, so incredibly clear and easy to understand. An in depth reading with gob-smacking evidence of truth. Astounding and extremely authentic...”



Oracle Avenue is adding new psychic advisors to their communications platform and offering a free psychic reading to new members for a limited time only. The main website for Oracle Avenue can be found at www.oracleavenue.com or you can follow Oracle Avenue on Twitter @OracleAvenue.



Oracle Avenue

West Hartford, CT USA

http://www.oracleavenue.com