New Online Portal Launched for Selling Used Non-Fiction Books, CDs, DVDs and VHS Tapes

Puyallup, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- WeBuyUsedStuff.com is a website which offers a great opportunity for people who ask the question ”where do I sell my books, CDs, DVDs and VHS Tapes and get the best possible price for their items?” The website offers more than just computer generated and algorithm calculated prices for the item people submit to the website for selling. WeBuyUsedStuff.com is made up of a team of real people who evaluate the value of each item submitted. This novel approach to buying used stuff online adopted by WeBuyUsedStuff.com ensures that the website considers all Used Non-Fiction Books, CDs, DVDs and VHS Tapes offered to be sold to them including items which other websites refuse to take. WeBuyUsedStuff.com states:



“We purchase media items that other sites refuse because we personally research every single title to determine its value, no matter how rare or “out there” it may be. Once you submit your ISBN/UPC barcode numbers, we will make a fair offer, usually within 24 business hours. We will provide you with our shipping label; we pay for shipping.”



The process of submitting good to excellent condition Non-Fiction Books, CDs, DVDs and VHS Tapes for evaluation is simple; people just need to fill in an online form available on WeBuyUsedStuff.com with the required information including the item’s ISBN and UPC Barcodes. It is important to note that WeBuyUsedStuff.com is also really quick in making their fair offer for the items; this step will benefit sellers who like things done more quickly.



Things such as Used Non-Fiction Books, CDs, DVDs and VHS Tapes are often considered as junk by people; it is a general perception that nobody is willing to pay a good price for such items. However at WeBuyUsedStuff.com you can sell used books, CDs, DVDs and VHS Tapes and get the best possible price for them. This is a great way to sell your books and make a few extra bucks from them through websites like WeBuyUsedStuff.com. WeBuyUsedStuff.com team believes:



“When you have Non Fiction Books, CDs, DVDs, and VHS tapes to sell, you should be able to sell them all on one website and get the best possible price. We don’t believe in using computer algorithms to make “instant offers” on used media because computers simply cannot make intelligent decisions about the value of your items.”



About WeBuyUsedStuff.com

WeBuyUsedStuff.com is a website that can turn used Non-Fiction Books, CDs, DVDs and VHS Tapes in to money by buying these items for a higher price than others are willing to pay, due to their unique product evaluation system.



For more information visit: http://www.webuyusedstuff.com



Media Contact:



David Rivera

david@riverapublishing.com

Puyallup, WA