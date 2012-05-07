New Online Resume Builder Lets You Create a Resume in Minutes for Free

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Resumes are an invaluable aspect of anyone’s career. It’s a written record of a person’s progress throughout their working life and creates a portrait of their background and skill-set for potential employers and internal promotions. Without one, it’s almost impossible to find work.



But the pitfalls of creating a good resume are numerous, and it’s easy to make simple mistakes that can undermine your skills and experience through bad presentation.



Resume Builder Online has been launched to provide a service for those struggling to correctly format and present their experiences in life and work to help them land the job they’re looking for. And best of all, it’s free.



Resume Builder Online is eager for users to get started, with a healthily sized button leading to the resume building process. For those who are in any way hesitant or unsure, there is an introduction to the importance of a good resume in the form of a brief FAQ talking through the fundamental principles of resumes and why they’re valuable.



In the sidebar, users can find articles about common issues with resumes, like how to make a resume stand out and essential information you should include. It also provides handy how-to’s like five steps to a better resume to guide users through the process of getting the most out of their career experiences.



The website even features a video talk on top tips for cover-letter content creation, to make sure that the accessories match the outfit and everything you’re presenting is at the highest quality.



Once users are ready to using the online resume builder to create their resume, they can sign up for an account on the website and get started.



A spokesman for the site stated, “The resume builder is designed to give people who might be tentative about getting their skills and experience down on paper that all-important first nudge to get them onto the career ladder. In an economy like this, it’s important that your resume is up to date and competitive in your field- resume builder can provide a clean and clear format that will guide employers to the most important information they’re looking for to help them make a decision.”



About Resume Builder Online: Resume Builder Online is a free service helping users to construct a resume that will best represent them in today’s competitive job market. For more information, please visit: http://www.resumebuilderonline.org/