New Online Retailer Responds to Rise in Themed Hen and Fancy Dress Parties

Moira, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Party and Beauty, a family owned business based in Northern Ireland, is set to fill a gap in the online retail market. Offering high quality products, including a wide selection of fancy dress costumes, wigs, hair extensions, accessories and a small but exclusive selection of lingerie; the website is aimed at people who are hosting and attending themed Hen and costume parties.



Party and Beauty’s response to this trend is timely with the launch of www.partyandbeauty.co.uk



Fancy dress parties are becoming increasingly popular with more people looking to entertain at home during tough economic times; while the pressure is on for each Hen party to be more outrageous than the last. Costume and themed parties are currently very popular with celebrities; Elton John is leading the way and the press have been reporting on this increase with a number of celebrity costumes being featured in high profile magazines and newspapers; similar costumes to those offered by Party and Beauty. Because of this throwing the perfect costume or Hen party has become fiercely competitive.



A spokesperson for Party and Beauty commented “Party and Beauty was launched to fill a void in the market and respond to an upward trend in making traditional parties and entertaining at home interesting. Party and Beauty is dedicated to supplying customers with top quality fancy dress costumes, party wigs and lingerie at the best prices. We do this by taking the time to source and work with reputable suppliers and ensuring that the products they supply fulfil our main objective which is to keep our customers 100% happy.”



The days of people visiting fancy dress shops to hire costumes are in rapid decline, people are time poor and renting costumes doesn’t offer that much value. People are looking to spend their money in better ways and owning something you can wear again and again is much better value. Fancy dress parties used to be rare so renting a costume made sense and shops did most of their business at Halloween and Christmas; today costume parties are held all the time and people want the option of purchasing their costumes from a reputable online retailer and reasonable price.



It is anticipated that the website will primarily appeal to the 18 – 40 year old female demographic who not only have a higher level of disposable income than ever before, but who are also most likely to attend or host costume and themed hen parties.



Party and Beauty is an online retailer based in Northern Ireland. A new business their focus is to supply customers with high quality fancy dress costumes, wigs, hair extensions and lingerie. Party and Beauty was launched in February 2013.



