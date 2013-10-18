New Online Service Offers to Unlock iPhone Within 24 Hours

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- A new online service, Unlock4Dummies.Com, is offering to unlock iPhone and other similar smartphones within 12 to 24 hours. This groundbreaking offer has been dubbed as the fastest and safest factory iPhone unlock service in the market.



Unlock4Dummies guarantees complete unlock on any AT&T-locked iPhone regardless of firmware or model. The service also works on other smartphone units that are locked by various carriers such as Verizon, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Rogers, Orange, and O2 UK. Additionally, the service can also unlock blacklisted units and iPhones that are still under contract.



Customers are advised to send to the company the IMEI Number of their smartphone after placing their orders. After this, the IMEI iPhone unlock procedure will begin. According to the company, their procedure is very convenient because customers will never wait too long for their phones to be unlocked.



The IMEI, or International Mobile Station Equipment Identity, is a unique number designed to identify a mobile phone. This unique number can be found inside the battery compartment of a mobile phone. It can also be displayed on-screen by dialing *#06#.



Users are instructed to connect to iTunes so they can use their unlocked iPhones immediately. They can also try restoring their units within settings. On the other hand, Unlock4Dummies sends the unlock codes to customers who are using other brands of smartphones. If the unlock codes did not work, the company will send to its customers the complete procedure and the exact steps to unlock their phones.



With its same-day guaranteed delivery, Unlock4Dummies is proving to be the fastest service provider in the market that has the capability to fully unlock iPhone and other smartphone brands. The service offers great convenience for customers across different countries.



Unlock4Dummies provides full satisfaction guarantee for its clients. Customers wishing to unlock their smartphones can pay for the service through PayPal. Those who want to get more information can simply send their inquiries by using Unlock4Dummies’ online contact form.