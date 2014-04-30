New Online Site Promotes Post-Renovation Recycling

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Renoback Inc., a new online classifieds service, is now open and accepting listings for sellers of gently used or leftover material from home renovations and construction projects. The website offers listings for a wide range of items, such as windows, masonry, drywall, and flooring, as well as plumbing parts, electrical components, and tools. Other items are also available to buy or sell, like paints, shower doors, electrical fixtures, and roofing materials.



Renoback's ad listings come with pictures of the item, its description, its location, as well as its current condition. The website is designed to be simple as well as convenient to use, and registration is free for users interested in selling. Currently, Renoback.com only offers its service in Alberta, but will expand to other areas of Canada in the future.



Company President Rob Porter founded Renoback Inc. in response to the waste he witnessed during his time working in construction and a desire for an environmentally friendly alternative. The norm in this industry is to fill a bin on site and take it to the landfill. In Alberta, the combined waste from both construction and demolition accounts for 25% of solid waste in landfills. According to Stats Canada, 860,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste in Alberta were disposed of in landfills in 2006. It is estimated that only 10% of the materials from a given construction or demolition project are reused or recycled in Alberta.



Contractors in the greater Calgary area are encouraged to open a free listing account at Renoback.com and list materials for free or sale rather than take them to the landfill.



For more information, contact Renoback Inc. President Rob Porter at media@renoback.com. The company's website can be found at http://www.renoback.com.