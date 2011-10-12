New Online StarCraft 2 Strategy Guide Provides Free Player Advice and Game Walkthroughs

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2011 -- Both new and experienced players of the exciting game Starcraft ll are seeking out the new StarCraft 2 strategy guide at http://sc2strat.net. The new site provides a free strategy guide for players as well as game advice and walkthroughs.



The worldwide phenomenon known as StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty is one of the most sought after real-time strategy military science fiction games on the market. Developed and released by Blizzard Entertainment, the video game revolves around three species—Terran, Protoss and Zerg—who are engaged in a distant part of the Milky Way Galaxy in the 26th Century. The game is set four years after the events of the earlier game StarCraft: Brood War, and follows the exploits of Jim Raynor as he leads an insurgent group against the autocratic Terran Dominion. The game includes both new and returning characters and locations from the original game.



The new site is the Web's premiere source of free StarCraft 2 strategy information, guides, gameplay advice, and walkthroughs. The Guides cover basic to advanced gameplay strategy, advice, and control—detailing everything players need to know to be competitive. The Website also covers specific strategies for every race and for team games.



The Builds section of the Website contains specific build orders, which are essentially specific instructions, or "recipes" for starting each match and are assembled around competing races. The Strat Casts section contains videos from various matchups that highlight specific strategy elements that every player should know and consider.



The Wings of Liberty Campaign Walkthrough for StarCraft 2 is comprised of organized missions surrounding Raynor and the Mar Sara missions, Hanson and the Colonist missions, Tychus and the Artifact missions, Tosh the Covert missions, Horner the Rebellion missions, Zeratul the Prophecy missions, and Valerian the Final missions. The Website team comments on specific moments in a match where a given strategy seized control of the game and led to the win.



Heart of the Swarm and Legacy of the Void expansions sections are forthcoming on the site so players are encouraged to check back often for updates and new levels once the project starts. “Players can recommend replays for the Strat Cast section as well as build orders by contacting the Website or using our build order submission form online,” said the Website’s founder. “If we like it we'll create a video and entire page dedicated to it.”



A comprehensive practice section allows players to learn different techniques to refine their gameplay while a news section provides updated information on upcoming patches, new maps, expansions and much more. A navigation toolbar easily guides players through all areas of the Website. To learn more and get started, please visit http://sc2strat.net