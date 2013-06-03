New Online Store for Babies and Children's Clothes Makes Shopping Easy for Moms

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Every parent can relate to waking one morning and realizing that your child has grown one or sometimes several inches overnight. This feeling is met with such joy and then followed by the realization that the child has outgrown all of his or her clothes. Even if the growth is gradual, the fact is children outgrow their clothes every 30 – 90 days. A new online gently used clothing store just launched with this in mind. Started by a savvy mom of three, Ruthie Isibor Iri-Kwani, Ehice.com features new and gently used children clothing at a very low price.



Among the gently used children clothes, parents will find brand names like OshKosh, Old Navy, Ralph Lauren, and Gymboree. Also, moms and dads looking for baby clothing lines or sometimes hard to find toddler boys shirts will recognize such name brands as Baby GAP, Justice, Levi's, GAP Kids, , Lands' End, Adidas, Limited Too and Rare Editions. Ehice is committed to providing the coolest, trendiest products while saving customers up to 80% off retail prices.



Owner and Founder, Ruthie talked about why shopping at her family online store is economically practical for families. “Children grow out of their clothes every 3 to 6 months, having worn their outfits for only a couple of times, a family could spend up to $10,000 on kids clothing by the time their child is 16. If they shop at Ehice, they can potentially save thousands,” she said.



Parents of three beautiful children, Ruthie and husband, Walter, are very passionate about what they do. They started the site to help their family and friends and all parents find quality clothing for their children at an affordable price. They truly believe buying children's clothing online at Ehice.com is a win win for the family because they have the convenience of shopping at home while saving money.



For more information or to begin shopping, visit: http://ehice.com



