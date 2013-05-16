New Online, the Latest Vacuum Cleaners & Brands Shrewd Consumers Buy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Ecovacuumcleaner.com launch their new list of most popular brands & models of all types of vacuum cleaners based on thorough investigation of consumer habits & preferences.



This website maintains that obtaining a good quality powerful & quiet vacuum for the household should be easy for those browsing this site. Yes, it is jam packed with upright & cylinder vacuum cleaner reviews, up-to-date buying guides, info on dust allergies and a good mix of useful articles.



AJ Pipkin, owner of ecovacuumcleaner.com urges visitors to place buying a great quality vac at the top of their priority list. This site literally shows you exactly the 'right features' to look out for. Cylinder vacuums are quieter than many uprights but noise levels between several cylinder vacuums can get too loud.



On further inspection, you will find the most popular brands today include Bosch, Miele, Electrolux, AEG, Sebo, Bissell & Hoover on this UK targeted website. HEPA vacuums for allergy sufferers and shoppers are one subject this site goes into detail about, but there are several vacuum cleaners with (super micro filtration) that allergy/asthma sufferers can choose.



Here are a few subjects covered by ecovacuumcleaner.com:



How to effectively vacuum loop pile carpets

How cyclonic vacuum cleaners work.

How much will a new vacuum cleaner cost me?

Are self propelled vacuum cleaners a good choice?

Where are all the 'Energy Star' vacuum cleaners?

Advantages of a cyclonic vacuum cleaner.

Vacuum cleaners that improve indoor air quality.

Make your carpets stand out from the crowd.

Top 10 vacuum cleaner myths.



The latest vacuum cleaner review from Mr Pipkin at time of writing is the GTech AirRam cordless vacuum cleaner. He quotes the following:



"The GTech eco friendly, fully rechargeable cordless vac is more than easy to utilise. You merely charge up the AirRam upright cleaner for around 4 hours & then you can start vacuuming with up to 40 minutes of full power (high-suction cleaning) operation. Furthermore, the G-Tech presents you with a 5 year warranty for real peace of mind."



About Ecovacuumcleaner.com

This website is run by AJ Pipkin. It is mainly a vacuum cleaner review site but Ecovacuumcleaner.com highlights amongst others, eco 'low-energy vacuums' & writes about HEPA vacuums for allergies, the (Goodhousekeeping Institute) preferred vacuum cleaners and quiet running vacuums from trusted brands such as Sebo, Miele, Electrolux & Bosch.



A large British based website, has several how-to guides and articles covering a wide range of subjects: (British Allergy Foundation) approved vacuums, Sebo microfiltration, Pet vacuum cleaner buying guides & effective pet hair pick-up carpet cleaning tips. This site also provides info on multi cyclonic technology with advanced features to ensure a constant, high suction.



Media Contact

A.J. Pipkin

info@ecovacuumcleaner.com

London, UK

http://www.ecovacuumcleaner.com