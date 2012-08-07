New Online University Teaches Students How to Be Spiritual

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Humanity's Team is not just your average non-profit organization. They have a small group of dedicated volunteers, all with a huge heart and an equally huge agenda: “We are dedicated to raising consciousness through living our life with purpose, being a loving presence, and serving through authentic leadership. As Spiritual Activists, we are united in our passion to awaken society to Oneness as a community of joyful, loving, peaceful and harmonious beings.” Operating since 2003, this group has made huge efforts to bring about this goal. Humanity's Team University is no exception to this, and many supporters are looking forward to this next step towards a brighter world.



“Oneness is not a new concept,” says Humanity's Team World-Wide Coordinating Director, Steve Farrell. “Its an idea that has been around for centuries. We aren't creating anything new here. What we are creating is a new way to embrace, live and teach this idea so that the entire world can shift its perception from a world of constant separation and conflict, to a world of humanistic support for one another and profound respect for our planet.”



Kathy Mason, Humanity's Team's Marketing and Branding Coordinator explains more about the university: “Humanity's Team University is a revolutionary new way to help people to live their lives in a more peaceful and spiritually centered way. We currently offer free telephone calls with spiritual teachers and life coaches from around the world, as well as an interactive 8-week Mindfulness Meditation Exercise Course designed by Eric Knouse. We are always seeking new and innovative heart-centered courses and plan to offer these in the future.”



“I am extremely excited for this next step in Humanity's Team's future,” says Angie Lile, a Humanity's Team World-Wide Support team member since 2007. “I know that people are going to love these very affordable and personalized classes that will be offered through HTU. Its really hard for people to travel and more and more people are turning to the internet for help with their personal growth and HTU is the perfect tool for that!”



“Humanity's Team University will have my support as well as the support from spiritual teachers from around the world,” says Neale Donald Walsch, New York Times Best-Selling Author of the Conversation with God series and founder of Humanity's Team. “It is the next logical step for an ancient truth to evolve to be a real, living, breathing part of the world and I think people are not only going to love it, but will want everyone to experience it as well.”



Humanity's Team University will be offering a wide variety of free and low-cost events with world-renowned Spiritual teachers and they are encouraging students to sign up for the newsletter in order to stay in touch with all of the exciting things that will be happening.



Visit http://HumanitysTeamUniversity.org for more information.



