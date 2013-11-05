New Opportunities of Joomla to Drupal Migration with CMS2CMS: 301 Redirects and Extensions Transfer

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- CMS2CMS (CMS and forum migration service) announces the full-cycle of Joomla to Drupal migration. Since the procedure is fully automated, all the website owners, who are willing to switch to Drupal, are able to convert their website from Joomla to Drupal in minutes. Plus, the conversion includes transfer of site content, module and 301 URLs redirects at the same time.



Distinguishing the fast and precise data conversion as the major priorities, CMS2CMS prevents all the users from the need to use complicated scripts or write the code. Basically, the procedure of migration takes little time and is reduced to a few mouse clicks, which makes it suitable for non-technical clients.



Items that are Converted from Joomla to Drupal

- Website Content Migration includes the transfer of pages, posts, categories, content images, user data.

- Modules Data Transfer - Joomla Kunena content, K2, K2 Media Files are moved to Drupal Default module, JComments - to Default Comments module.

- SEO Data Saving - CMS2CMS allows to redirect the previous website URLs to the new ones via 301 Permanent redirect setup.



Distinctive Features of Automated CMS2CMS Migration

- It is easy to use



The application interface is very intuitive and requires no coding skills or expertise.

- It saves time



On average the migration takes 15 minutes depending on the amount of site items.

- Free Preview Available



CMS2CMS converts a part of Joomla content to Drupal for free, so the users are able to see the service in progress before making the payment.



Learn more about automated website migration from Joomla to Drupal here: http://www.cms2cms.com/supported-cms/joomla-to-drupal-migration/



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration tool that allows its users to migrate their website content from one CMS platform to another as well as supports migration of data between forum platforms. The main goal of this online service is make the migration process fast and accessible for any user, whether they are experts or non technically savvy.



Media contact

CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

http://www.cms2cms.com