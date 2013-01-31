New Opportunity for Entrepreneurs to Make Money from Home

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Looking for a great way to make some extra money while working from home? iLA may have the perfect opportunity for motivated self-starters. iLA, also known as The Inspired Living Application, is a one of a kind, mobile application that makes it possible for the average, every day person, to profit from the exploding mobile application industry.



The iLA application delivers a high quality, professionally produced, personal development video to users’ mobile or desktop device on a weekly basis. Users can utilize these videos to help them succeed in areas they may be struggling with or need to gain more finesse in.



With iLA, users will receive practical information from top professionals in their various fields on topics ranging from goal setting, time management, personal development, business development, leadership development, and financial management. There are even resources regarding personal motivation and a variety of other relevant topics for these iLA users.



Working from home has been an emerging trend in today’s world. From the need to rebound from the shaky economy to the need to be financially independent, people from all walks of life can be their own boss if they are autonomous workers with the desire to succeed. Now iLA affords every day people with that very opportunity to make the money they want from home.



About iLA

iLA has no risk or recruiting requirements, and there is no barrier to entry. To learn more about the Inspired Living Application, visit them here to join now or watch a video that explains more about the company and how members will profit.



