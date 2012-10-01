New Orleans Bankruptcy Attorney John C. Menszer Helping Clients Affected by Hurricane Isaac

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- At the end of August, Hurricane Isaac passed near New Orleans, Louisiana and caused widespread destruction and disruption. Hundreds of thousands of customers were without electrical power for days. Many employees lost work. And hundreds of houses were flooded.



In an effort to help his many clients who were adversely impacted by the hurricane, New Orleans bankruptcy attorney John C. Menszer is currently applying to the Bankruptcy Court to approve temporary suspension of Chapter 13 payments for those who were most affected by Isaac.



“When the insurance settlements are approved I anticipate applying to allow my clients to use the funds to purchase replacement automobiles and repair their homes,” said the New Orleans bankruptcy lawyer.



“No matter what the emergency I am only a phone call away.”



Going the extra mile to help his clients is not new for Menszer. As a solo practitioner, Menszer prides himself on providing outstanding personal service to his clients. All aspects of each case are handled by Menszer himself; not by paralegals or secretaries.



For people who need the expert advice of a bankruptcy attorney New Orleans based Menszer is ready, willing and able to help his clients get their lives back on track. He understands that everyone experiences difficult times in their lives, and he knows how emotionally stressful it can be to struggle under the weight of massive debt.



“Our goal is to help you have a clear understanding of your situation, as well as all the options that are available to you, so that you're able to choose the course of action that's the best for your situation,” Menszer wrote in an article on his website, adding that he offers a free initial consultation, a free case evaluation and flat-rate fees for his services.



People who are interested in learning more about John C. Menszer are welcome to visit his website; there they can read about the various services he offers, as well as testimonials from many of the clients he has helped over the years.



About John C. Menszer, LLC

Since 1995, John Menszer has been dedicated to helping area residents work toward brighter futures, and possesses that unique combination of knowledge and compassion that are needed in a successful attorney. His office has handled thousands of bankruptcies, including Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 proceedings, and he has a keen understanding of how best to approach the process in a way that protects his clients’ personal property while simultaneously making it easier for them to rebuild their financial future. For more information, please visit http://www.menszerlaw.com