New Painting Service from Cool Blast Equipment Co: Dry Ice Blast Cleaning

Cool Blast Equipment Company, Inc. President Steve Whitt recently announced the company is now offering industrial painting to clients throughout the United States. "We have found that many times customers who rely on us to clean and prepare surfaces of factory equipment, and facilities, would prefer to have us complete the entire project, when a recoating is required," says Mr.Whitt. "We can save the customer time and money by doing a "turnkey" blast and paint job", he continues. The company recently completed a job for a local South Carolina customer, which included transporting the large piece of machinery to their York, SC Service Center. Says Whitt, "We are very proud of the way this project turned out. The use of the dry ice blasting process provided us with an effective way to clean the surfaces and prepare them for repainting. And, because of our ability to haul large machinery, clean and paint it in our own building, then return the ítem to the customer, we are able to offer truly turnkey services. Before and after images were posted at http://imgur.com/eJt9pVD,bNOKEer#0



According to the plant manager, “the machine had lost its original paint roughly 30 years ago” and began to accumulate rust and residue from the manufacturing process. The customer had considered handling the project themselves, and had even begun to remove some of the ugly buildup in-house using grinders. Realizing they did not posess the resources to effectively restore the machine, they called Cool Blast. "We were aware of the technology, but did not know anybody was out there that could do the whole job for us, including pick up and delivery of the 2-ton machine.” Impressed with the fact they used a process that wouldn't damage the machine, and also delighted that Cool Blast could repaint it for them, the project went forward. “These guys understood our problem and were totally professional throughout the project. They took a 50 year old piece of production equipment and brought it back to life. The cost was very reasonable and we had the machine back in service within a week.”



Off-site equipment cleaning and repainting is just one of the many services Cool Blast performs using dry ice blasting equipment. Mr. Whitt explains the company is also experienced at providing on-site cleaning and recoating. “Sometimes it makes sense to do it right where the equipment sits. Very large machinery, as well as machinery that must be back in service quickly, are great candidates for our in-plant services. And don’t forget the ceiling and walls of the plant itself”, he continues, “we have the capability to ice blast and repaint large production áreas during shutdowns, or over the weekend, running multiple crews around the clock.”



About Cool Blast Equipment Company, Inc

Cool Blast Equipment Company, Inc. began operations in 2003. Based near Charlotte, NC, the founding partners and associates have many years of experience in CO2 blasting, covering all aspects of industrial, commercial, food production, printing, disaster recovery, restoration, and many other applications. Based in South Carolina, the Company offers dry ice blasting services and recoating services nationwide.