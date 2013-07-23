New Paleo App Caveman Feast Launches for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch with over 200 Recipes

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Abel James, Paleo diet expert and founder of the Fat-Burning Man Show, together with George Bryant and Andreas Kambanis, proudly announce the launch of their new app, Caveman Feast. The app features over 200 delicious Paleo diet, low carb recipes. Caveman Feast is available for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.



The Paleo diet and lifestyle revolve around the concept of eating whole, real foods while avoiding heavily processed foods with excess sugar and poor nutrient content. Modern society's ancestors would not have eaten these lackluster foods, and the theory behind the Paleo diet is that modern bodies have not evolved to eat complex carbohydrates like bread. Removing these foods results in improved fitness, more energy, weight loss, better concentration, and less allergies.



"Following the Paleo diet can be tough," explains Mr. James, founder of FatBurningMan.com. "A lot of people find it hard to give up on the grains that are such a big part of a typical diet. The app helps by providing not only delicious healthy recipes, but also tasty grain-free goodies such as caveman cookies and caveman crunch bars that satisfy those cravings we can all get."



George Bryant, founder of the hugely popular and award-winning Paleo food blog "Civilized Caveman Cooking Creations," provides Caveman Feast with 200 mouth-watering recipes like crock-pot pulled pork, the perfect Paleo burger and sweet potato pasta. After battling for years with his weight and nearly losing both legs while he was a U.S. Marine, Mr. Bryant decided to change his life by embracing the Paleo lifestyle. He now creates delicious Paleo recipes full-time and hopes to change lives and inspire people to eat real food. Each recipe on Caveman Feast is accompanied by a picture and written in straightforward language that home chefs can follow along with ease.



Andreas Kambanis brings Caveman Feast to life on iPhone and iPad, and aims to help popular bloggers transition their content to the App Store.



About Abel James and FatBurningMan.com:

Abel James is the founder of the Fat-Burning Man Show, a show that interviews Paleo experts and shares tips for fat loss, muscle gain and healthy living. Fat-Burning Man is also a podcast that regularly holds the number one health podcast spot on iTunes. Mr. James' work has been featured in Men's Health, Popular Science and Wired Magazine. For more information, visit http://www.fatburningman.com.