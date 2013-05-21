New Panic Attack Solutions Website LindenMethodReviewer.com Has Been Launched

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The Linden Method Reviewer website at www.LindenMethodReviewer.com is now live. Visitors to the site can expect an in-depth review of the Linden Method. The site also reports on other techniques and tips for panic attack and anxiety disorder sufferers. According to the website, the method is a unique approach and effective approach to stop anxiety disorders. In addition, there are various helpful articles on the site that discuss symptoms, causes and treatment of anxiety disorders.



According to the Anxiety And Depression Association of America (ADAA), 40 million US population adults suffer from anxiety disorders. The symptoms are often debilitating, much more intense than the normal fear and anxiety that people experience in daily living. Sufferers often speak of attacks arising suddenly, and they are helpless to the grip of it. Symptoms include hyperventilation, rapid heart beats, an uncontrollable sense of fear and more. These attacks present major obstacles for both their professional and personal lives, not to mention stress to their bodies. According to the ADAA, only 30% of people suffering from anxiety disorders get treatment, even though these disorders are highly treatable.



LindenMethodReviewer.com seeks to share information and provide helpful tips its site visitors who are currently experiencing anxiety disorders. The articles and reviews are targeted to all anxiety disorder sufferers, including people who experience general anxiety disorder, panic attacks, obsessive compulsive disorders, social phobia, post-traumatic stress disorder, agoraphobia and more.



According to Kris Shipley, editorial consultant for the site, "Our purpose is to publish good tips and share practical information that readers can easily understand and hopefully find helpful. They can use our site as a resource. In particular, we review the Linden Method in detail. This is a treatment approach that has helped tens of thousands of people worldwide."



The site recommends the Linden Method as a cure for anxiety disorders. This approach is designed by Charles Linden, a former anxiety disorder and panic attack sufferer. Because of his own suffering, he researched and developed his own unique approach and successfully cured his own anxiety and panic. The method has received endorsements from academics, psychologists and health professionals.



The Linden Method is a resource that is accessible through an online download, or ordering a printed package with DVD and materials. A cornerstone of the program is the phone support that users get from Linden Method specialists. No matter where someone may be in the world, it is ideal as a process that can be learned and practiced from the privacy of one's home. Interested visitors can review it further at: http://lindenmethodreviewer.com



