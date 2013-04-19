NEW Panty Picker App for the iPhone and iPad: Pick the Perfect Party Panty

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- VSM Enterprises, LLC, the creative bunch who rocked the world with its Condom-Size app for the masses, has come up with another app for your enjoyment.



Ready or not, the Panty Picker App has arrived and we have kept things brief, short, and silky smooth! From now on, anyone and everyone can leave it to the Panty Picker App to choose the perfect panty!



Panty Picker is made for the adventurous and fun loving at heart. It includes:



- Panty Spin: Place 4 options and let this app put a spin on just the right panty for that special occasion.

- Panty Quiz: Users answer some simple questions to generate your panty personality.

- Panty Mood: Three seconds on the vibrant thumb sensor reveals your current panty mood!

- Panty Roulette: Otherwise known as the Panty Shuffle, give the app a shake or click and let it choose colors, patterns, fabric, and style. The perfect combination.



Now, don’t get those panties in a bunch, we have more! Browse for a full array of panties in our Panty Shop. They will both intrigue and surprise! Pick the perfect panty for every day!



Download in iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/panty-picker/id624387643?ls=1&mt=8



Website: http://pantypicker.com/



Have the perfect panty party right on your iPhone and iPad. From Tanga to Hipster, Bikini to Granny Panties, we have the app that provides comic relief!



