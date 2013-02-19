New Pearly Penile Papules Website Aims to Help Embarrassed Men

Norfolk, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Two guys from the UK who wish to remain nameless for reasons I will explain in just a second released a brand new health related website this week called penilepapulesremoval.org



Of course there is nothing newsworthy in the release of yet another health related website, after all thousands of websites are released every day.



That's true, but this one caught our eye because it serves a little known and highly misunderstood condition which is prominently associated with men. The condition in question is called Pearly penile papules and unless you actually have the condition the chances are you will have never heard of it.



Pearly penile papules often referred to as PPP are tiny whitish bumps/ spots which form around the rim of the male, ah, how should I put this; let’s just say a very sensitive extremity of the male anatomy. Unfortunately pearly penile papules are often misunderstood by the uninformed and mistaken for an STD for obvious reasons. I'm sure you can now see why the website owners are not keen on broadcasting their identities.



We spoke to one of the guys who for the sake of this press release we will call Bill. We asked Bill why he thought such a website was a good idea and why he had spent time putting it together.



Here's what Bill had to say:



Bill: We put the site together to help men who were going through the same thing we did. You see pearly penile papules are actually naturally occurring papules which are harmless and non-contagious, but they are more often than not wrongly perceived as being something quite different. Although the papules are harmless they can and usually are very embarrassing, especially when you have to explain what they are to a new partner.



Many men avoid interaction with a potential partner for fear of ridicule. The same applies to talking to their friends, family even doctor. Pearly penile papules are embarrassing full stop; men find it difficult to talk to anybody about such matters, which is why we decided to put our little website together.



We asked Bill a little more about the information provided at: http://penilepapulesremoval.org/



Bill: Well we decided to tackle the one burning question on every PPP suffering guys mind, which is: Pearly Penile Papules Removal . That's it, everyone who has PPP is looking for a solution and there are some, but as always there is a ton of poor information out there.



Having both suffered with PPP and different finding answers we decided to share the information in one place. We hope to gather as much information as we can on the subject of pearly penile removal methods and list it all in one place. Plus we hope that in time some of our readers might contribute to our website and help us make it a one stop authority on PPP for everyone.



Our conclusion:



If you’re a guy who is quietly suffering with pearly penile papules and looking for answers we highly recommend you take a look at the site. On inspection the site is already loaded with helpful content, you don't need to register to use the site, in fact when we looked, everything was free, not even a sales pitch. If you have PPP and you’re looking for pearly penile papules removal methods take a look at: http://penilepapulesremoval.org/



About IgostMedia

IgostMedia is a multi media internet promotions business specializing in small business branding, profile awareness & product launch marketing.



Contact: Alec Rossi

Company: IgostMedia

1029 Georgetown Rd

Norfolk, VA 23502-2706

Email:support@igostmedia.com