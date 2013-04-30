New Phone Solution for Business Startups Launches

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- A game-changing telecom solution for startups and small businesses, IVR Buddy is a widget-based interface for non-technical users to build a professional, cloud based phone system.



Developed by Danish programmer Peter Schroder, the website serves as a user friendly application to set up professionally automated phone systems that were previously only accessible by big-budget corporations and skilled programmers.



Users can buy phone numbers, port existing numbers, design phone menus, and manage voicemails through the highly intuitive control panel. The streamlined dashboard gives the user a clear overview of phone numbers, call flows, account balance, and call history. Simple, easy to use and affordable.



About IVR Buddy

IVR Buddy is a simple solution for small businesses to set up a professional telephone system. Through our easy widget-based control panel, users can get phone numbers, create phone menus, forward and make calls, set office hours, manage voicemails, and even review call history.



Our mission is to make IVR Buddy available to everyone. We want to make it so easy to use, that anyone can set up their own professional phone system.



Media contact:

Peter Rank Schroder

peter@ivrbuddy.com

Los Angeles

http://www.ivrbuddy.com