New PhuketFit Reviews Program Now Reveals Little Known Secrets of Weight Loss in Thailand

Phuket Town, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2013 -- People not only in Thailand but from across the world can now take the help of this transformational weight loss program called the PhuketFit™ Reviews Program and can plan their stay at the PhuketFit resort in Thailand. What makes it unique and more effective is that the program is a team effort of some of the leading weight loss and fitness experts. Their knowledge and years of research are combined together to discover an effective system that has today emerged as the best program for Weight Loss in Thailand, and gradually it is reaching to the other parts of the world as well. A significant number of people have now started visiting this Thai Resort with an objective of getting rid of their excessive body fat.



The new PhuketFit™ Reviews Program is more potent and effective and it has been released after deeply reviewing the previous program. The team of experts has lent their inputs to make the program more rewarding so that the modern population can easily meet the new weight loss challenges. The spokesperson from PhuketFit maintains, “Experts have reviewed the program which was originally released one year ago. The idea behind this review was to incorporate key changes that can make this program even more beneficial for the mankind.”



The team of experts behind the PhuketFit™ program studied the results of the program among its users who have been using it. After analyzing its effectiveness, they release it with a fresh approach including some additional benefits of body detoxification and speedy measures for weight loss.



The PhuketFit resort in Thailand has already emerged as the global hotspot for all those who want to shed their extra pounds more effectively and in a speedy manner. The resort has been receiving extensive media limelight in the recent times for the PhuketFit™ program and the worldwide health-conscious guests that visit the resort on a regular basis to help achieve their weight loss goals. Now, the improved program is supposed to bring even more success in people’s lives who are desperate to lose weight and consider PhuketFit resort as their ultimate health destination.



About PhuketFit™

PhuketFit is the leading weight loss resort in Phuket, Thailand. The resort offers a tried and tested weight loss program called PhuketFit™ to its local as well as global guests. The program was originally launched a year ago and now a new and improved version of the same program has been released to ensure best results in a speedy manner. A team of leading weight loss, fitness and health experts has developed the program.



Media Cotact:

Company : PhuketFit

Address : Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand 83201

Website : http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/9/prweb11098456.htm