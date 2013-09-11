New PickCart by Pcdata USA Brings Rapid Implementation and Rapid Return

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- PickCart is Pcdata USA’s new innovative multi-order picking solution which rapidly reduces order assembly time in a high SKU count, low volume warehouse operations. Designed to maximize efficiency during the picking process, the PickCart is mounted with the latest route optimization software, ensuring the lowest possible distance is travelled by operators.



A highly flexible system, PickCart can be deployed as a standalone solution or combined with other picking technologies to produce the ultimate picking strategy in a multitude of environments. The use of high visibility display technology helps to eliminate the potential risks of errors that can occur using other multi-order picking methods. The hardware design is completely flexible which can be tailored to the required box or order size.



The innovative PickCart does not require high powered servers or complex network infrastructure. The necessary software can run from a standard Windows computer (subject to usage demands) and using standard Wireless network protocols which in many cases existing IT landscape can be utilized.



The PickCart has no complex menus, no difficult voice commands, no triggers to learn, no complex picking lists to decipher. This means employees start gaining efficiencies quickly, and temporary staff will take minutes to train, increasing operational flexibility.



Antonio Rodrigues, a senior manager at Pcdata USA, based in East Granby, Connecticut, suggested, “The mount is simple to screw onto the existing pick cart, the cable installation method is simple, and the Pick-to-Light displays click in place making PickCart easy to install saving time and money.”



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata USA Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974