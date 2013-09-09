New PicoSure Tattoo Removal Laser Now Available at McDaniel Laser & Cosmetic Center in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Recent data estimates that nearly 20 percent of the 45 million Americans with at least one tattoo regret their decision. The newest and most advanced FDA-approved PicoSure™ Laser System for Tattoo Removal is now available in Virginia Beach at the David H. McDaniel Laser & Cosmetic Center. It is currently the first and only PicoSure laser in Virginia. Using PicoSure, tattoo ink is broken up into microscopic particles that the body can easily dispel.



“The PicoSure Laser system is able to target the tattoo ink particles in the skin to create a photomechanical impact. Studies indicate that tattoo clearance is not only faster than with other tattoo laser treatments, but it also is effective on some of the common colors such as green which have often been so problematic to remove with current lasers,” said Dr. McDaniel. “This is truly a major breakthrough in laser technology for tattoo removal.”



The new PicoSure laser system is the first commercially available tattoo laser available which utilizes picosecond technology. Unlike other tattoo removal lasers, the PicoSure system delivers very fast pulses of energy to targeted areas of the skin many times quicker than the current nanosecond technology tattoo removal lasers. This technology was first proposed and investigated more than 14 years ago and shown to be effective in human and animal models of laser tattoo removal. However, “the availability of these devices was hampered by an inability to produce a commercially viable and stable version of a picosecond laser.” 1. The PicoSure laser received FDA clearance in November, 2012.



The PicoSure laser has been evaluated in clinical trials for laser tattoo removal, and has shown to be effective at treating blue and green tattoo pigments. Dermatologists are now able to treat difficult tattoos that may have left unwanted ink behind.



“Tattoos with blue and green ink have historically been the toughest to fully remove. Now, with the PicoSure laser in Hampton Roads, we’re able to offer a chance to remove these colors which in many cases were left behind in unsightly patches of color after treatment with traditional Q-switched lasers,” said David McDaniel, M.D., who is board-certified in dermatology.



At the McDaniel Laser & Cosmetic Center in Virginia Beach, the PicoSure laser can also be used to treat benign pigmented lesions, including hyperpigmentation from sun damage. Though each patient is unique, the number of treatments required for optimal results may be significantly reduced with the advanced technology of the PicoSure laser.



About McDaniel Laser and Cosmetic Center

McDaniel Laser & Cosmetic Center, a laser center and medical spa in Virginia Beach, specializes in non-surgical anti-aging procedures with minimal or no downtime. Dr. David H. McDaniel, the center’s director, has over 25 years of experience in cosmetic dermatology and cosmetic laser surgery. His expertise has brought patients from around the country for treatments as well as doctors around the world for training.



To learn more about Dr. McDaniel or the PicoSure laser treatment, call (757) 437-8900 or visit www.drmcdaniel.com.



Original News Release: McDaniel Laser & Cosmetic Center Now Offering Cutting-Edge PicoSure™ Laser Tattoo Removal Treatments



Sources:



1. Ibrahimi, O.A., F.H. Sakamoto, and R. Anderson, Picosecond laser pulses for tattoo removal: A good, old idea. JAMA Dermatology, 2013. 149(2): p. 241-241.



2. Saedi, N., et al., Treatment of tattoos with a picosecond alexandrite laser: A prospective trial. Archives of Dermatology, 2012. 148(12): p. 1360-1363.



3. Brauer, J.A., et al., Successful and rapid treatment of blue and green tattoo pigment with a novel picosecond laser. Archives of Dermatology, 2012. 148(7): p. 820-823.