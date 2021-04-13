New Pittsburgh Food Truck Alert: "Good to Go" Launches Mobile Eatery Starring Phenomenal Cheese Steaks

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- A new food truck in Pittsburgh called "Good To Go" is serving a cheese steak hoagie dubbed "the knuckle sandwich" and yinz gotta try it aht ASAP! The owners boast 40 years combined of food industry service experience including sanitation, bussing tables, hosting, cooking, retail beverage sales, chef, server, tending bar, and owning/operating businesses. "This new adventure is a fresh start from scratch after taking some time away for other pursuits to build a new food service business from the ground up" said the owners. Their mission is "To serve you made-to-order craft comfort food that is sure to please your palette and satisfy your hunger." They additionally offer an incredible Italian sub, fresh cut fries, gyros, breakfast sandwiches, pasta dishes, and even pizza all of which looked delicious. Find and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter which are all linked on the website as well as the geographical location. You can find the truck's current location and social media by visiting their website here https://goodtogofoodservices.com



About Good To Go Food Services LLC

Good To Go Food Services LLC is company based in Pittsburgh, PA that provides street food via truck for public events and a catering service with a customized menu and service plan for private events.



