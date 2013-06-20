New Platform, AutoRepairHub.com, Now Accepting Auto Repair Shops

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- After a successful launch in select markets, Auto Repair Hub Inc. announces that is it now accepting auto repair shops nationwide to join the online marketing platform.



Auto Repair Hub Inc. serves as the premier provider of car repair and maintenance information to consumers, while offering effective and risk-free online marketing for auto repair shops. Though promotional campaigns and directory listings, the platform links local auto repair shops with prospective customers. While searching for a nearby shop, customers also have access to printable coupons, rating , reviews and schedule appointments.



Auto repair shops register for free on the website to connect with potential customers by showcasing shop profiles. These profiles supply users with information such as area of expertise, geographical location and shop ratings. Providers can promote shops further by allowing users to set appointments through the site and by distributing discount and offer coupons. These offers create a mutually beneficial relationship between shops and vehicle owners.



Users search Auto Repair Hub for auto repair shops near me based on a set of specific requirements from the automotive maintenance industry. Providers nearest to the user are displayed first, but results can also be narrowed down by applying filters such as type of car, rating or additional services. While performing searches, users of the site can collect current coupons and set appointments.



To start the service, Auto Repair Hub gives $25 credit for every new repair shops when they sign up. This credit can be used towards free online marketing for the repair shops. Shop owners only pay for the customers they get through AutoRepairHub promotion channels. They specify how much they want to spend on each new client.



“As customer ratings and peer reviews become increasingly important to online consumers, word-of-mouth marketing has always been essential for local shops. Aside from direct mail, customers also search online to find information and deals. We saw these trends as an opportunity to increase reach for repair shops while satisfying the needs for online customers”, said Aji Abraham, founder and CEO of AutoRepairHub.com



About AutoRepairHub.com

For Media Contact:

Ashley Zimmerman

(847)423-6728

info@autorepairhub.com

http://www.autorepairhub.com