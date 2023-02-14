Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- The Fifth Principle Learning Cooperative is excited to announce the launch of their new podcast, Flashback to a Fabulous Future. In the podcast we explore historical events that shaped our current culture and how we can create our best future based on what we learn from these ancient & current historical events--all while keeping things fun & exciting! In today's world of technological advances and ever growing social media platforms; it is more important than ever before for people young & old alike to learn about history. That's why we started "Flashback To A Fabulous Future" - A Podcast exploring Historical Events shaping our current culture with the future in mind. Check it out now on iTunes, Google Play or Stitcher Radio! Or You can access it here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/141282/what-is-history