New Podiatry Office on the Northwest Side of Indianapolis, Indiana

Alona Foot and Ankle Center is a comprehensive podiatry office which treats patients of all ages. Loacted in Indianapolis, Indiana they are holding an Open House in March 2, from 2pm to 5pm. They would like people to visit their Heel Pain Center and Podiatric Diabetic Center of Excellence, and see for themselves why Alona Foot and Ankle center would be the best choice among the various different choices already available in Indianapolis. This podiatry office is equipped to handle routine checkups to treatments for surgery, they offer a comprehensive range of treatments for problems such as ankle sprains, athlete’s foot, hammertoes, diabetic feet care, heel pain, and bunions.



Dr. Fredericka Wilson, the experienced podiatrist at Alona Foot and Ankle Center did her podiatry training at the New York School of Podiatric Medicine, after which she was a resident at Mount Vernon, New York, and currently she is on staff at Community North and East Hospitals and Witham Hospital. All the staff at Alona Foot and Ankle Center is well trained, friendly and cooperative.



The Website of this podiatry office has an extensive patient library covering a wide range of podiatric problems and their treatment, because the specialist and staff believe that an informed patient is able to make better choices for their wellbeing. Patients can also request an appointment online on the website. For the ease of patients the address of the office, map for locating the office, office hours are all available on the website. Soon new patients will be able to fill out patient forms online as the make a request for an appointment on the website.



Alona Foot and Ankle Center is committed to listen to their patients, earn their trust, exceed their expectations, provide a professional environment, and strive for overall improvement which is why they have invited people to the Open House on March 2, from 2pm to 5pm.



Interested folks may also visit their website http://www.alonafootandankle.com/ for the address, other information about the podiatry office and to make an online request for an appointment.



