New Political Talk Show "the Bottom Line with Temia Brinson" Debuts This Weekend

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- “The Bottom Line with Temia Brinson” will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The show will be a political roundtable on local, state and national politics with special guests each week. Florida State Senator Geraldine Thompson is the first guest on the show, where she discusses the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and the "stand your ground" law. Produced by Brinson Studios, the show is hosted by Temia Brinson with a weekly roundtable of political analysts; Jasmine Burney, Jason Henry, and Coyuca Jones. Each week, the show will air regularly on Bright House Networks, Saturdays at 8:00 a.m. (ET), channel 49 in the Central Florida market.



In support of the Oct. premiere, “The Bottom Line with Temia Brinson” has launched its Facebook page, which will include covered news stories, pictures and video features. Full episodes will be made available after each premiere. Viewers can keep up with members of the show on Twitter by following @temiabrinson (Temia Brinson), @missburneysays (Jasmine Burney), @jhenryproject (Jason Henry), @purplegoldfla (Coyuca Jones) and by liking “The Bottom Line with Temia Brinson” Facebook page.



Temia Brinson is the President and CEO of Rejoice Magazine, a digital magazine which highlights the latest news, aggregated from multiple sources and attracts visitors daily on its website RejoiceMagazine.net. She is a radio personality and served as host of The Rejoice Magazine Radio Show. This motivational speaker has moderated and organized policy forums, conferences and seminars. She has appeared locally on Fox 35 and the Fla'Vore-Aide Show. Additionally, she is the President of the National Action Network Orlando Chapter under the leadership of Rev. Al Sharpton. Ms. Brinson has helped many organizations in the area of marketing, as she is a strong advocate for the rights of workers and equality for women and minorities.



Jasmine Burney, an Orlando based political consultant specializing in African-American Outreach is a graduate of Bethune-Cookman University with a B.A. in Political Science and Florida A&M University with a Masters in Public Administration. She has worked on the campaigns for Alex Sink for Governor, Geraldine Thompson for Senate, Obama for America, Democracy at Stake a campaign for Fair and Impartial Judicial Systems in Florida and the TheAction.org. She is the Vice-President of the Central Florida Urban League Young Professionals, the Affirmative Action Chair for the Orange County DEC and is a member of a host of civic engagement organizations countywide.



Jason Henry is a political analyst for varied media entities in Orlando. He has appeared locally on Fox 35, Central Florida News 13, WFTV Orlando, as well as political and sports radio shows including The Kevin Sutton Show, The Don Miller Show, Real Family Talk, and many more. Jason has served as a reporter for the West Orlando News. He has tackled unfair political practices within Orange County, voter suppression tactics by politicians in Tallahassee, and economic reinvestment within our local communities. He hosts his own podcast titled “The Jason Henry Project” and runs a blog by the same name.



Coyuca Jones currently serves as a Political Organizer for 1199SEIU Florida. A published writer and musician, Ms. Jones continues to educate, empower and work with families, neighborhoods, and community service agencies in Central Florida since 2005. In 2003, Coyuca Rae Jones became the Executive Director for Love, Peace and Prosperity International Inc., a community-faith based organization that has worked to produce and promote peace summits combating violent crimes, gang violence, and any hostile or inhumane acts of all people. Ms. Jones has 15 years of experience in organizing, community activism, electoral and issue based campaigning, marketing, and management under these positions.



About Brinson Studios

Brinson Studios, owned by Frederick Brinson, is an award winning Production Company, which specialize in photography, stylized graphic painting and video services. The studios has won several awards such as Kodak Gallery Award Winner, Fuji Masterpiece Award Winner, Becker Award Winner, 2007-09 Top Ten Photographer Best of Show Commercial, Best of Show Illustrative, 1st Place Abstract Winner and 1st Place Advertising Illustrative with Live Model. For more information, visit brinsonfineportraits.com.