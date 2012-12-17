New Pollenater Social Network Has Lucrative Twist: It Pays to Post

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Now social network buffs can truly justify the time they spend updating, informing, sharing, conversing, and debating with their friends online. Because now they can get paid for it. That's the concept behind Pollenater.com, the first social network to share its advertising revenues with its members, who are called "pollenaters."



Upon creating a free user account, pollenaters automatically receive 50% of the revenue from ads that appear with their posts. The more they post, the more they earn, especially if a post goes viral and generates a lot of ad impressions. Pollenaters even get a cut of the site's total proceeds. They can also earn "reputation" points for quality posts that are original, credible and interesting. Based on points accumulated they can increase their share of ad revenues to up to 85%. Qualified not-for-profit members receive 100% of the revenues they generate.



"Until now, social networks have been raking in money on the backs of their members," says Adam Schiffman, President of Pollenater.com. "We take a different approach, grateful to share our success with the people who help us achieve it."



Schiffman notes that Pollenater.com is especially beneficial to advertisers because, unlike other social networks, its members are receptive to ads and more likely to view them, knowing they have a financial stake in the advertising. "On virtually every other site, ads are seen as a negative, an annoyance," he says. "Not ours. Members love seeing ads because it reminds them they are making money. And advertisers, who pay only for impressions, know those impressions really count." Advertisers on Pollenater.com can selectively run their ads in any of numerous categories of posts, such as music, fashion, health, and politics. They can also choose to attach their ads specifically to the posts of celebrity and viral pollenaters, or any other member of the network.



Pollenater.com is the brainchild of its Founder, Joseph C. Kanner, who has been impressed by the originality and astuteness of many of the members who have been attracted to the site thus far. "This is a more discerning, thoughtful audience," he says. "And that's exciting." He invites everyone to give his new member-remunerated social networking concept a try, and welcomes inquiries from advertisers and investors at 702-508-0082, or info@pollenater.com.



