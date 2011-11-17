New Portable Carpet Cleaner from Daimer Equipped With 30-Feet of Hose

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, a portable carpet cleaner supplier known worldwide, is shipping its popular unheated XTreme Power® XPC-9200 with a longer hose unit that extends the machine’s cleaning radius to 2400 feet. The longer hose measures 30 feet, or nearly 20% greater in length than the hose it replaces.



"The 9200 is one of our more powerful machines, and we wanted to make sure it had the latest, longest hose," revealed Daimer.com’s portable carpet cleaner accounts representative Matthew Baratta. "We expect that this machine will offer an even greater value and time savings to our high-volume commercial customers."



Portable Carpet Cleaner Offers New Hose Systems



Each XPC-9200 is powered by a 220 psi pumping system. For extraction, the machine is supported by a pair of dual stage vacuum motors rated for 150 inches (water) lift and 200 cfm of (air) flow. Though unheated, the carpet cleaner, can accept preheated water to 140ºF.



The portable carpet cleaner sells with an oversized waste and detergent chamber rated for 15 gallons and 17 gallons, respectively. The machine also supports Daimer®’s own low moisture flow technology for decreased carpet drying times of about 6 hours.



The machine also comes with Daimer®’s new 12-inch patented floor wand that offers 60% greater suction than the wand it replaces. The wand adds the equivalent suction of an additional vacuum motor to the XPC- 9200 portable carpet cleaner.



The new reinforced hoses for the portable carpet cleaner adds 20% in length to each unit’s cleaning radius, which means users an clean further from the machine for longer periods before moving it.



The new portable carpet cleaner is available to customers in most countries and minimum orders apply. For additional information about Daimer® carpet shampooers, carpet cleaning machines, rug steam cleaners and commercial carpet cleaners, visit http://www.daimer.com/carpet-cleaner or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



