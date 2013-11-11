New Portable Vaporizer Is Successfully Launched by the DaVinci Vaporizer Company (Organicix, LLC)

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The DaVinci Vaporizer company (Organicix, LLC), one of the best portable vaporizer products and accessories companies on the market, recently announced that its new product, the Ascent Vaporizer, experienced a successful launch. The new product, which was just released on November 1, 2013, was built to offer a pure vaporizing experience: it offers a clean air path, stylish designs, and extreme portability.



The Ascent vaporizer is comprised of a 100-percent removable, glass-lined vapor path and also contains a glass-lined ceramic heating chamber, which not only lends to purity in flavor, but also radiates heat evenly. Made of top-grade premium materials, the exterior consists of aluminum plating, a multitude of skins, and medical grade silicone. Additionally, the dual mouthpiece allows the vaporizer to be shared, and a plethora of skins allow the vaporizer to reflect the user’s lifestyle. Containing two lithium ion batteries, this is truly designed to be a portable vaporizer with its three plus hours of battery life.



The DaVinci Vaporizer company (Organicix, LLC) credits its glass lined ceramic chamber for Ascent’s efficient heating system. This allows the catalyzation of ingredients in a more effective manner. The temperature can be changed to anything between 0 degrees to 430 degrees Fahrenheit.



“The ceramic heating element creates long wave infrared heating, allowing heat to deeply penetrate the center of the chamber,” stated the Ascent’s press kit. “Allowing the ceramic element to slowly reach the desired temperature results in optimal performance by providing consistent, yet accurate temperature control throughout.”



For over 10 years, The DaVinci Vaporizer company (Organicix, LLC) has developed vaporizers for the public. The company aims to cater to the flexible lifestyles and diversity of its customers by providing them with state of the art products. The DaVinci Vaporizer company (Organicix, LLC) prides itself on its ability to create durable products.



“We make it a top priority to listen to the needs of the market and build upon those desires,” stated a representative of the company. “With a facility dedicated to research, development and design, Organicix is consistently breaking down the barriers of innovation.”



Individuals interested in learning more about the DaVinci Vaporizer company (Organicix, LLC), the best vaporizer on Vape Forest, and its range of products can visit the company’s website for more information.



About the DaVinci Vaporizer company (Organicix, LLC)

The DaVinci Vaporizer company (Organicix, LLC) has well over a decade of experience in the vapor industry. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Organicix designs and manufactures vaporizers and vaporizer accessories. People are welcome to “like” the company on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DaVinciVaporizer and follow them on Twitter @DavinciVape to stay up to date with the fast-paced company. For more information, please visit http://www.davincivaporizer.com