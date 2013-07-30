New Post: YouTube Video Titled Credit Cards for Bad Credit Part 1 "the Best Unsecured and Secured Credit Cards" Released by Cloud Technology Systems, Inc.

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- YouTube Channel http://www.youtube.com/user/creditcardsforbadcr produced the video Credit Cards For Bad Credit Part 1 “The Best Unsecured and Secured Credit Cards” where the topic of how to rebuild credit after bankruptcy using credit cards is discussed.



Cloud Technology Systems, Inc posted the video, and additional unsecured and secured credit resources, on their official site here http://creditcardsforbadcreditnotbadpeople.com/news-releases/the-top-3-unsecured-bad-credit-credit-cards-for-2013/



The video starts with describing the purpose of getting credit cards for bad credit and how they can be used when starting on the path of rebuilding credit or just for the ease of conducting business. The video gives an example of the difficulty of renting a car or hotel room without a credit card.



The Youtube video continues on by describing the first step to rebuilding credit after bankruptcy. When financing a car after bankruptcy it is helpful to find auto financing that reports to the credit bureaus.



It is also pointed out that a good place to start applying for a credit card can be through store financing cards. If this fails then the only other alternative may be to apply for a secured credit card. The video wraps up with a description of what a secured credit card is and how it can help a consumer with bad credit get back on track financially.



About J.C. McClain

J.C. McClain has authored two books on credit cards available at the Amazon Kindle library, Credit Cards for Bad Credit 2013 and Best Credit Card Rewards 2013. McClain has also appeared on the nationally syndicated radio financial fitness show sharing his expertise in credit repair. McClain is the credit expert for Cloud Technology Systems, Inc.



For Media Contact:

Cloud Technology Systems, Inc.

J.C. McClain

614-300-3544

http://creditcardsforbadcreditnotbadpeople.com/news-releases/the-top-3-unsecured-bad-credit-credit-cards-for-2013/