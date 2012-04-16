New Postcard Marketing Program from Big Daddy Deal$ Helps San Antonio Businesses Attract Customers

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2012 -- For decades, direct mail and postcard marketing have proven to be a very effective means of catching the attention of potential customers, whether advertising a local restaurant or promoting a new hair salon.



In fact, studies have shown 73 percent of consumers prefer direct mail offers to email offers.



But printing and mailing a direct mail postcard can be quite expensive, especially considering the large number of pieces that need to be sent out to get the desired response.



To reach a targeted, qualified audience of potential customers throughout the San Antonio, Texas area, small business owners can now take advantage of the new highly affordable postcard marketing program offered by Big Daddy Deal$. For just pennies per household, businesses owners can advertise in the San Antonio marketing company’s jumbo 9 x 12, full color postcard that is mailed to either 5,000 or 10,000 middle-upper income households. Run by a local business owner with years of direct marketing experience, the company also helps businesses develop an effective advertising strategy to help attract customers.



The new Big Daddy Deal$ postcard marketing program offers a multitude of benefits other direct mail advertising outlets, such as Valpak and San Antonio Circular, do not, including exclusivity.



Advertisers do not have to worry about their competition being in the same direct mail postcard because Big Daddy Deal$ only allows one offer per category, per card. For example, if there is already an advertisement for a Mexican restaurant, the company will not have any other Mexican restaurants on the postcard.



And because the San Antonio advertising company uses a jumbo-sized 9 x 12 postcard, advertisers are more likely to get the exposure they need.



According to Big Daddy Deal$, “Postcards are much more likely to be read and kept. If your ad is buried in an envelope with a stack of other offers including several of your competitors, your results will be much less. Additionally, being buried in a magazine is not likely to get your the response you want compared to postcard marketing.”



As an added bonus, Big Daddy Deal$ advertisers get a free listing in the company’s business directly/coupon site, allowing them to collect email addresses from consumers. Additionally, in mailings of 10,000, the company offers a bonus that helps small business owners get more positive online reviews from customers and minimize bad reviews.



The new postcard features 14 advertising spaces, requires no long-term commitment and offers packages starting at just $125.



For more information, visit http://www.BigDaddyDeals.org



About Big Daddy Deal$

Recently launched, Big Daddy Deal$ helps small business owners throughout the San Antonio, Texas area reach qualified potential customers with their new highly affordable postcard marketing program. For just pennies per household, business owners can advertise in the company’s jumbo 9 x 12, full color postcard that is mailed to either 5,000 or 10,000 middle-upper income households. Offering exclusivity for their 14 advertising spaces and requiring no long-term commitment, the company features a high level of customer service.