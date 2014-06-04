New Postcode Manifestio Report Reveals How Estate Agents Can Win New Instructions

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Sachs Media recently conducted a twitter survey and had several important conversations with award winning estate agents and trainers who work within the estate agent industry. At the conclusion of the twitter survey, several key members in Sachs Media saw the need to publish a report and create a specialist marketing division to serve the estate agent industry.



The new division will be called the Postcode Manifesto and will be headed up by Robert Dene Smith.



Sachs Media has a history of helping companies including consultants and individuals to generate more leads and mores sales more quickly by constantly testing, measuring and scaling a variety of laser targeted marketing campaigns.



The new division of Sachs media intend to offer a wide range of consultancy and done for your services that will be tailored for each agency that we partner with” says Smith. Sachs Media has historically taken companies that have plateaued and helped them to move to the next level.



The Postcode Manifesto Blog will provide significant value to everyone who decides find out more about the process. “The plan is to demystify some of the most ultra-advanced business growth processes available today” says Smith.



For further information and a copy of the report please Visit visit The Postcode Manifesto Blog



About Sachs Media Associates

Sachs media are a Birmingham based i marketing agency formed in 2007 who work with SME in variety of business sectors specialise in the area of lead generation using disruptive fusion marketing strategy to maximise revenues and sales.



About Robert Dene Smith

Robert is the Chief marketing officer at Sachs media who offers specialist done for you marketing and consultancy services where he transforms company revenues by conducting magic marketing makeovers that drives leads sales ,and profits . Robert is the author of the postcode manifesto report for estate and letting agent’s, which shares concepts of winning more market share using disruptive marketing methodology.