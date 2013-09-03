New Potential in Health Care Opportunities Unleashed

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- There is some good news for health care professionals and trained staff as HCP Search Group, LLC, a company closely involved in the health care market has come up with a long list of career opportunities for healthcare professionals from all across the country. The company is not only known for its recruiting experience but also for its deep roots in the healthcare field with active participation in staffing and innovation.



With 15 years in healthcare and an award winning staff for recruiting and managing, the company is proud to announce openings for those with a BA, MA, PHD, degree to apply with the company. What makes HCP Search Group, LLC truly effective in recruitment is the fact that the name resonates from every corner of the country with branches and offices around the country. This aspect offers new professionals and job seekers an opportunity to apply anywhere in the country.



Another benefit that individuals deem to claim from the company and its services is that the latest announcement pertains to full time as well as contract jobs. In essence, the offer is wide open for anyone looking to make a career in the healthcare field.



Currently, there are openings for Healthcare Information Management HIM, Occupational Therapist OT, Physical Therapist PT, Speech Language Pathologist SLP, Healthcare Administers, RN, Infection Prevention, and other executive / health care professionals. Also, the long list of clients includes schools, hospitals, SNF, and ALFs. The company offers a myriad of options for aspiring healthcare professionals to choose from.



To know more about these jobs and gather other details, log onto http://www.hcpsearchgroup.com/



Media Contact

HCP Search Group, LLC

Tampa, FL

info@hcpsearchgroup.com