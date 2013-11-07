New Precision TX System Laser Facelift Now Available for Beverly Hills and Los Angeles Patients

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- The best solution to facial aging used to be the facelift, but thankfully medical technology has brought about some new options. Those wanting to turn back time and restore youthful vitality to their faces can now undergo a treatment commonly called the “laser facelift”. Tighter skin, improved skin appearance and even more natural collagen production are just a few of the benefits of this laser treatment. Dr. Andre Berger of Rejuvalife Vitality Center is pleased to offer laser facelifts to his patients using the Precision TX system by Cynosure.



The Precision TX laser by Cynosure provides maximum results in a minimally invasive procedure. It utilizes a special wavelength that is highly absorbable by water and fats to produce tiny microbubbles at the fiber tip for bi-directional energy distribution and focused tissue targeting. This laser is able to treat very small areas allowing Dr. Berger to target specific facial zones for optimal results. The laser also can enhance the body’s own collagen production; one study showed increases of up to 29% in skin thickness after just three months.



Speaking about the new treatment Dr. Andre Berger said, “I am pleased to offer laser facelifts to my patients at Rejuvalife Vitality Center. The Precision TX laser by Cynosure allows me to target specific problem areas on the face, bringing results similar to a facelift without the long recovery period or the pain of an invasive surgery. My patients are looking for minimally invasive ways to turn back the hands of time; this procedure does just that.” (Use this quote or fill in with one of your own.)



Dr. Berger and the staff at Rejuvalife Vitality Center are excited to bring this revolutionary procedure to their offices in Beverly Hills. Treatments typically last less than an hour, with visible results lasting as long as 10 years. After a facelift scarring is common, but with the laser facelift there’s no scarring and no extensive incisions, only three microholes (about the size of a ballpoint pen head).



Another benefit of the treatment is the ability to avoid general anesthesia. Patients are awake and aware throughout the procedure; most can even drive themselves home immediately after treatment. Recovery time is minimal with many patients returning to their daily activities the very next day. Minimal bruising and swelling might be apparent for a few days after the procedure, but all in all recovery is very minimal, especially considering the stunning results that can be achieved.



Traditional facelifts aren’t the only way to look younger. Contact Rejuvalife Vitality Center and learn more about their laser facelift today.



About Rejuvalife Vitality Center

Rejuvalife Vitality Center is a “boutique” medical center offering anti-aging therapies, body sculpting and more from their comfortable offices in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Andre Berger, the center’s founder, is an expert in anti-aging medicine and the author of The Beverly Hills Anti Aging Prescription. He helps patients to find the least invasive methods for restoring youthful vitality and focuses on the whole body, for truly amazing results. Learn more about Dr. Berger, the laser facelift and Rejuvalife Vitality center at http://rejuvalife.md/ .



MEDIA CONTACT: Rejuvalife Vitality Institute

Email: assistant@rejuvalife.md

Address: 9400 Brighton Way, Suite 405, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Website: http://rejuvalife.md