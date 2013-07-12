New Premature Ejaculation Injection Treatment to Be Released in Australia

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Premature ejaculation is a sexual debilitating condition affecting a large number of men in Australia and can take an emotional toll on a man's personal life. Alpha Male Clinics (AMC) is one of the first Australian companies offering a new premature ejaculation treatment that involves injecting hyaluronic acid gel into the penis glans to help men combat premature ejaculation.



Hyaluronic acid is a natural substance produced by the body and can be found in connective tissues of the eyes and joints. It is also known as "dermal fillers" and is widely used in the cosmetic industry to add volume and contour to a woman's face also reducing fine lines and wrinkles.



Oddly enough, doctors have found that by injecting hyaluronic acid into the penis glans, it has shown to delay ejaculation. The hyaluronic acid helps creates a barrier underneath skin and reduces sensitivity during intercourse.



When asked about this particular treatment, Tyler Goyvo, AMC's clinical manager noted that "a study conducted by the International Journal of Impotence shows that hyaluronic acid injection can be effectively used in treating PE by reducing latiency time".



Mr Goyvo added "what makes this treatment so ground breaking is that for the first time, men no longer need to rely on pills or messy creams to last longer in bed".



However this treatment is not permanent, hyaluronic acid injection will only last up to 6 months in the body and the patient would require repeat injections every 6 months. Currently the treatment of premature ejaculation involves taking oral medications every second day.



The company is planning to launch this new treatment over the next 2 months and hopes to increase awareness about mens sexual health in Australia. Their other treatment programmes for men include erectile dysfunction and low testosterone. The website claims to have treated over 30,000+ Australian men and their programmes are offered nationally within Australia.



