New Price Cuts Are Announced: The Watchery Now Offers the Most Affordable Prices on Larger-Than-Life Luxury Watches

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- The Watchery is one of the leading high-end online retailer of luxury watches. One of the summer’s hottest trends is the oversized watch for both men and women. During the larger than life sale, oversized designer watches will be offered at up to 88% off. Sometimes size does matter—big watches mean big style with luxury brand watches like Invicta, Stuhrling, Swiss Legend, Lucien Piccard, U-Boat and Movado watches! In addition to the trend sale, The Watchery is also holding a featured daily deal on their most sought after luxury brand watches.



There’s no doubt about it that the covetable watch style to have this summer is oversized. This trendy designer style stands popular with both men and women from the east coast to the west. Luxury brand watches like Breitling, Stuhrling, Tag Heuer, Croton, Lucien Piccard, Citizen, Diesel, Kenneth Cole, Invicta, and U-Boat all offer this powerful show stopping style with extra-large diameters. Oversized watches are offered in a variety of colors, case shapes, and functions such as chronographs both manual and digital. With price points starting at $50 and ranging to over $200, The Watchery has the perfect oversized watch to meet every style-savvy shopper's summer trend needs.



The Watchery has an extensive inventory of luxury brand watches and during this week through the weekend, the leading online watch retailer is offering tremendous savings to customers every day with featured daily deals during the Flash Sales and Weekend Wholesale Blowouts. What’s more, each day brings a surprise offer on different designers, styles, price points and highlighted functions each day. These unbelievable deals slash designer watches prices by up to 88%. Some deals only last for a few hours per day. Every hour can be crucial for shoppers and it is important they check back every day to discover the new daily deal. Anyone's favorite luxury watch brand could be featured during the week's Flash Sale and Weekend Wholesale Blowouts.



Not only does The Watchery deliver dramatic discounts on top luxury timepieces, but also delivers the top customer service and offers free shipping on all domestic orders. The Watchery has become a destination for shoppers looking for trend news and purchases, industry-insider tips, and wholesale savings. Whether shopping on a smart phone, tablet, laptop or desktop, The Watchery is open 24/7, 365 days a year. There is always time to find a great deal on a luxury timepiece at TheWatchery.com.



About The Watchery

The Watchery is a leading online shopping destination for consumers of luxury brand watches and designer watches at the best prices on the web. The Watchery prides itself on offering its customers the broadest range of name brand men’s watches and ladies watches at the lowest prices anywhere. From Invicta to Movado to Swiss Legend, there are over 60 watch brands at up to 80% off retail prices. Constant and consistent positive reviews are available on the website. They offer:



- FREE Shipping on all domestic orders

- 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

- Low Price Guarantee

- 30-Day Money Back Guarantee



To get the latest buzz and inside scoop, visit and follow The Watchery on Facebook and Twitter.



Quote:

“The Watchery offers only the best of the best when it comes to watch trends for this 2012 summer season—like oversized watches at undersized prices. Larger-than-life watches are always an eye-catching statement."