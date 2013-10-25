New Procedures Promise to Reinvent Plastic Surgery

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- The world of medicine is constantly evolving promising patients new and exciting options for plastic surgery. These methods are taking root in emerging sciences including stem cell research.



According to Medical News Today, “Scientists say that the first randomized human trial using stem-cell enriched fat grafts for reconstructive surgery shows that the procedure is safe, reliable and effective.” This innovative approach to medicine is reshaping the way surgeons approach treatment. This positive news means big rewards for patients seeking the reconstruction of damaged tissues or scared contours of their bodies.



New treatments such as the one mentioned above are reinventing plastic surgery. Though advanced techniques are exciting and have a great deal of potential, they are not effective without a skilled surgeon performing the procedure. It takes years of experience for surgeons to hone their abilities and learn how to meet the expectations of patients. Though there are a number of plastic surgeons in the U.S., not all have what it takes to apply new techniques.



About Enrique Hanabergh Jr., M.D.

Enrique Hanabergh Jr., M.D. is a plastic surgeon that focuses on boutique-style care and high-quality medical treatments. Whether patients are looking to enhance their face, breasts or body, they can expect the very best from the doctor and his staff. For a full list of services and patient testimonials, please click on the following link: http://eh-md.com



For additional information on Dr. Hanabergh’s medical practice and recent trends in plastic surgery, please phone (305) 501-2451. Developments in technology are making it possible to enhance one’s aesthetic with new and intriguing procedures. Schedule a consultation today to learn more.



Contact Information:

Enrique Hanabergh Jr., M.D.

Address:

20950 NE 27th Ct.

Aventura, Florida 33180

Phone: (305) 501-2451

Website: www.eh-md.com