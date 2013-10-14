New Product Allows iPhone, iPad Users to Print to Any Printer

Taipei, Taiwan -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- A new product allows iPhone and iPad users to print directly from their mobile devices to any printer.



O'Print AirPrint Activator for Windows turns all printers into AirPrint printers, allowing users to print directly from their mobile Apple devices. O'Print is a Windows utility that allows a Windows PC to be AirPrint-compatible. It also works as an AirPrint Activator for Windows.



Users do not need to install apps or buy a new AirPrint printer to use O'Print. Any existing printer can be connected to Airprint from an iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch in addition to basic printing from Safari, Mail or Photo. O'Print also lets you print to PDF and to a Dropbox account.



There is no client limit and no shared printer limit with O'Print. All Apple devices and all printers — even discontinued brands — can be utilized in O'Print.



While O'Print is useful to anyone who wants to print from an iPad or iPhone, from students to working professionals and small business owners, the O'Print printing solution is particularly designed for those who already have an idiomatic printer (especially a high-level printer) and who do not wish to invest in a new AirPrint-compatible printer. It is also useful to those who need to print to more than one printer from an iPad or iPhone, such as those who own personal studios or Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) businesses and then share all printers to the iPad or iPhone. O'Print can also be used as a niche application that allows tourists to print pictures to a service that makes postcards.



O'Print is not only versatile, but secure. When iPhone and iPad users print using O'Print, they can setup a password for each shared printer to secure printing jobs.



O'Print can be downloaded for free 30-day trial at CNET OPrintWare.com.



Learn more at OPrintWare.com or download a free O'Print guide explaining the technology atebook.oprintware.com.



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Contact

Corwin Lee

service@oprintware.com

http://oprintware.com